Woman at centre of Lotto court case was concerned about house transfer after €3.3m win

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 01:15 pm

The High Court has heard that a Galway woman expressed concerns about transferring a house to her stepson a few months after a €3.3m lotto win.

Mary Walsh of Perssepark in Ballinasloe is being sued by 52-year-old David Walsh who claims he is entitled to a one-sixth share of the prize.

David Walsh (pictured) claims he is entitled to more than €500,000 as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket in January 2011.

Under the National Lottery rules, anyone who signs the back of the ticket is considered a joint owner of it. However, his stepmother Mary Walsh claims he was only asked to do so to avoid having to pay gift tax.

David’s father died less than a year later, and the court has today been hearing about the transfer of the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe.

The house was worth about €150,000 at the time, and Mary Walsh claims her stepson accepted it instead of a share of the prize.

Her solicitor Amy Giblin told the court today that Mary was concerned about the transfer because she was nervous that her stepson’s two ex wives were waiting in the wings to make a claim on it.

In any event, she said she agreed to sign it over.

The case continues.

David Walsh, Lotto

