Woman arrested in connection with robbery and assault in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a robbery and serious assault on Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin last Tuesday evening.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in Dublin shortly before 10pm last night.

She is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During the incident, a woman, also aged in her 30s, received a number of stab wounds when she was attacked and robbed by another woman.

The injured woman was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

"The prompt action of gardaí on foot patrol, who assisted the injured woman, greatly assisted in this early arrest," according to gardaí.