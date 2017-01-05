Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman arrested in connection with robbery and assault in Dublin

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 07:11 am

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a robbery and serious assault on Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin last Tuesday evening.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in Dublin shortly before 10pm last night.

She is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During the incident, a woman, also aged in her 30s, received a number of stab wounds when she was attacked and robbed by another woman.

The injured woman was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

"The prompt action of gardaí on foot patrol, who assisted the injured woman, greatly assisted in this early arrest," according to gardaí.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Charity defends #IWantToGetCancer ad campaign

25 applications an hour for Government's Help to Buy scheme

Apollo House group to reveal future plans today

Health Minister to discuss A&E overcrowding with HSE today


Today's Stories

Louise McSharry backs new cancer campaign

Cork mum who used grater to quell itching gets new liver

Simon Harris’s best ‘not enough’ without raising capacity

Simon Coveney moots free daily water allowance of 123 litres

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 