Woman appears in court in connection with Dublin mugging

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 08:27 am

Update 1.50pm: A woman has appeared before Dublin District Court charged in connection with a mugging in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck in Drumcondra on Tuesday evening.

33-year-old Laura Kenna, of no fixed abode, was this afternoon charged with assault causing harm and the robbery of a phone and handbag.

Sh is due back in court next week.

Earlier:

A woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Dublin.

Gardaí say a 33-year-old will appear in court this morning in relation to a mugging on Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening.

The victim, who is in her 30s, suffered injuries to her neck during the incident.

A woman arrested on Wednesday night is due before Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

