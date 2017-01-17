Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman and two men charged with human trafficking offences in Meath

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 04:37 pm

Two men and a woman have been remanded after being charged in Meath District Court with human trafficking and theft.

They were arrested by Gardaí investigating an allegation of false imprisonment at Castletown, Kilpatrick, Navan, Co. Meath on August 18, 2016.

Three men, two women and a female juvenile were arrested following the planned search of a house there.

A 58-year-old man was remanded in custody to appear in court on Tuesday, January 24, while a second man, aged 41, and a 41-year-old woman were remanded on bail to appear before Trim District Court on Tuesday, February 28 and Tuesday, January 24, respectively.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

FF: Minister 'seems to be some sort of magician' when it comes to public sector pay rise

Egypt postpones trial of Ibrahim Halawa for 18th time

DUP claims Sinn Féin forced election 'to put more police and soldiers in the dock'

Residents of busy Cork road, with 16 accidents a year recorded since 2003, want bus lane scrapped


Today's Stories

Homeless family launch challenge to return to hotel

Gardaí rule out link between two drug deaths days apart

Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

No respite for family whose sons have autism

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 