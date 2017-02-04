Woman airlifted to hospital after fall at Co Limerick lakeside spot

A woman was airlifted to hospital earlier this evening after injuring herself in a fall at the Lough Gur lakeside beauty spot in Co Limerick, writes David Raleigh.

The woman had been walking with members of her family around 5pm when she suffered an injury to one of her legs.

She had been crossing poor terrain at the northern edge of the lake between the Lough Gur visitor centre and Knockadoon Hill at the time.

According to sources, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however paramedics were unable to stretcher the woman out due to the inaccessible terrain.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard rescue helicopter callsign "R115", located 47km away, was dispatched to the area shortly after 5pm and had airlifted the woman to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) at around 6:08pm.

The woman is believed to be in a stable condition at UHL.