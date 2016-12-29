Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman airlifted to hospital after Cork crash; 3 injured including 'heavily pregnant woman'

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:18 am

Update 1.10pm: A woman in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a car crash in Co Cork.

Three people were injured in the crash - the woman who was airlifted, the female passenger in her car and another female driver in her 20s. All three women were taken to Cork University Hospital.

TV3 reports that one of them was a heavily pregnant woman. It is not yet clear whether this is the woman who was airlifted to hospital.

Gardaí said they could not confirm that one of the women was pregnant.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 11am.

Emergency services are at the scene on the N20 around 1km north of Buttevant. The road is closed for a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have launched an investigation.

Earlier:

Emergency services in Cork are at the scene of a serious road traffic accident.

It is understood the collision involving two vehicles happened on the Buttevant to Charleville N20 road just after 11am this morning.

The road is closed in both directions.

