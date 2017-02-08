Woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in Limerick in December 2015.

Monika Matracka admits stabbing Michal Rejmer at their home at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy, but claims she was acting in self-defence.

Michal Rejmer left work at McDonalds in Castletroy at 8pm the day before New Year’s Eve 2015.

The court heard he was heading home to the house he shared with his ex-girlfriend Monika Matracka and another Polish man.

His colleagues became concerned when he didn’t show up for work and he was reported missing a week later.

His body was found covered in plastic sheeting in his back garden following a three-day search. A post mortem revealed he’d been repeatedly stabbed.

When she first spoke to Gardaí, Monika Matracka said she had last seen him at around 11pm on December 30, 2015.

She said he was on his computer when she went to bed and that she texted him a few days later to wish him a happy new year, but that she received no reply.

She later admitted killing him, but that she was acting in self-defence when he came into her room looking for money armed with the knife.

The jurors were told they will eventually have to decide whether she can rely on that defence.