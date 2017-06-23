Home»Breaking News»ireland

Witness 'saw woman put machine gun in gym bag', murder trial hears

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:52 pm

A man has told a Dublin murder trial that he saw a woman put a small machine gun in a gym bag as she ran from the scene.

It is the prosecution’s case that Christopher McDonald from East Wall in Dublin murdered Keith Walker in June 2015 while dressed as a woman.

Mr McDonald, aged 34, denies the charge.

Eugene Giles was on his way to work when he saw a woman standing outside Blanchardstown Pigeon Club with long black hair and big rounded sunglasses.

A short time later, he said he heard what he thought were firecrackers and people screaming that someone had been shot.

He said he then saw the person putting a machine gun into a big holdall bag before sprinting away from the club.

The prosecution believes Keith Walker was shot 18 times by the accused Christopher McDonald and that he was dressed as a woman at the time.

Mr Walker was dropping some pigeons off for his friend Jason O’Connor who had to be restrained when he charged the dock earlier this week.

In his statement read out in court today, he said he was shocked and totally devastated when he heard his friend was dead.

He described him as a "decent fellow".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Residents fear for homes over Japanese knotweed infestation

Homeopath's ad hinted she could treat symptoms of autism

Surge in number of gardaí whistleblower complaints

Residents evacuated after early-morning suspect device alert in Dublin


Today's Stories

Award lauds Sonia O’Sullivan’s role in Irish Olympic effort

Report ignored call for joint Cork planning body

Harder stance likely on vacant houses

Attacker had hoped to work in childcare

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 