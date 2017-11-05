Winter is coming: We're set for a cold, wet and windy week

Temperatures will drop to 0C tonight, ushering in a cold start to the winter.

The low temperatures will continue as Ireland is set for a cold, wet and windy spell.

It will be clear and cold this evening as isolated showers begin to die away, according to the latest Met Éireann forecast.

It's cold out today in the North West but the seeing a beautiful rainbow at Grianan Fort makes up for the cold temperatures! pic.twitter.com/VbUo9yxD5k — Bishop's Gate Hotel (@BGhotelderry) November 5, 2017

Temperatures overnight will drop between 0C and 3C, bringing sharp grass frost especially in the Midlands and East.

The West will have a slightly warmer night with temperatures of 6C or 7C along the coast.





Tomorrow, the week will begin with a cloudy and quite windy day.

While the East and South will remain mostly dry in the morning outside of some patchy light rain, the West and North will see persistent rain turning heavier as the day goes on.

This rain will extend to all areas with highest temperatures between 10C and 13C.

Tuesday morning will see the heavy rain clear starting in the East and revealing a bright day with good sunshine.

However, it will be cooler as highest temperatures sink to between 8C and 11C and those in the West will see some showers.

The wet and windy conditions will continue into Wednesday, according to the national forecaster.

Thursday will bring drier weather in blustery winds with highest temperatures of 10C to 12C.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.