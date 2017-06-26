Home»Breaking News»ireland

Winner waited TWO MONTHS before claiming €500,000 jackpot

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 05:23 pm

A man who deliberately waited two months to claim a €500,000 EuroMillions jackpot said he used the time to consider his life choices and research which charities to help.

The Cavan man, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “My head has been spinning for the last two months. A couple of days after the draw, I was back in the shop (the Applegreen N3 Cavan Service Station) and the place was full of posters and balloons to celebrate the big win. Straight away, I thought to myself that there’s a big chance this fuss is all for me.

"Once I checked my ticket on the phone app, it felt as if my life would be changed forever."

He (somehow) resisted the temptation to claim the money immediately, and took time out instead to think about his options.

“Despite being constantly paranoid about keeping this half a million euro lottery ticket safe, taking the time out before I claimed has been a real blessing for me," he said when he collected the money this week, following a number of National Lottery public reminders on the outstanding prize from April 25.

"Instead of rushing out and celebrating the win like a mad man, I have made some modest life choices which will make my future more comfortable for many years to come. I have also done a lot of research on charities which are close to my heart so I will be able to give back to those in the local community who need it most."

It was a busy week at Lotto HQ, with three players collecting a total of over €605,000 in EuroMillions, Lotto and scratch card prizes.

Other winners included an online/App player from Dublin who claimed his €55,009 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus Prize from Saturday June 10 and a Louth man also scooped the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The winning scratch card was sold at the Topaz Store in Mellifont, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

