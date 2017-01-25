Wind warning issued for coastal counties

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for coastal counties.

Southerly winds will reach average speeds of more than 46 km per hour during the day today.

Strongest winds will be at coasts and will peak in the evening.

Southeast winds will reach average speeds in excess of 56 km per hour during tomorrow, Thursday. Strongest winds will be at coasts.

The warning will stay in effect until 12 noon tomorrow.

A marine weather warning is also in effect. Southerly winds will reach gale force today on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Malin Head. Winds will back southeast tonight and occasionally reach strong gale force off west coasts.

