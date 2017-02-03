Home»Breaking News»ireland

Wind and rain: Your weekend weather report

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 08:18 am

The weather is set to improve slightly this weekend as today kicks off with bright sunny spells, although plenty of waterproof layers will still be needed to survive the next few days.

The rest of today is to have some rainfall, particularly in southeast Leinster, with strong southwesterly winds blowing through the west and northwest coast.

Moving into the weekend, the weather is expected to a some bit dryer than the last few days.

Saturday is to be a cold dry day with some spells of crisp sunshine breaking through.

There will be some scattered showers along the western and northern coastal fringes and this rain will become more widespread as the day goes on.

Looking ahead to Sunday we can look forward to further wind and rain with temperatures dipping to -2 to 1 degrees.

