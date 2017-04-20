Home»Breaking News»ireland

William Clay Ford Jr describes visit to ancestral home as ’hugely meaningful’

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 11:35 am

Henry Ford’s great grandson William Clay Ford Jnr has described as "hugely meaningful" his visit to Ballinascarty, the ancestral home of Henry Ford.

Mr Clay Ford Jnr made his comment as he addessed those who had gathered in the West Cork village to mark the centenary of Ford in Cork.

Locals and vintage enthusiasts had gathered at the crossroads in the village to welcome Mr Clay Ford on his first visit to the area since 2011.

Among them was John O’Neill, who arrived in a 1920 Model TT truck, although he freely admitted that he actually brought it most of the way from his native Ballinadee near Innishannon by trailer. "I cheated today because I was caught for time," he laughed, while sporting a Model T tie.

Another Ford classic present is the former vehicle of Jack Lynch, presented to him by Ford when he was Taoiseach in 1967.

The white 1600 Super is now owned by the West Cork Vintage Society, whose chairman, Albert Harte, explained its history.

William Clay Ford Jr

Following the event in Ballinascarty, which already features an eye catching silver Model T on the N71 roadside, the Ford family will then attend a private function at the home of local relative Hazel Ford Buttimer.

