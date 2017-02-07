Wet and cold: Today's weather report

The recent spate of bad weather is set to continue today, however there is a glint of positivity in the horizon as Wednesday is set to be dryer than the past few days.

Today will begin with some sunshine although there will be frost and icy patches also.

The day is expected to be a mix of scattered showers with the risk of hail and thunder throughout the afternoon.

While the wet weather looks set to clear up into the evening, the cold temperatures remain with highest temperatures reaching 6-8 degrees.

Tomorrow morning is set to be cold, frosty and bright with a light patch of rain as the day unfolds.

The east is likely to remain dry with some sunshine although temperatures across the country are to remain cold.

The rest of the week is to remain cold with frost at night and a mix of cloud and small bouts of rain expected over the next few days.