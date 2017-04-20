West Cork welcomes William Clay Ford Jr to ancestral home of Henry Ford

People have been gathering in the West Cork village of Ballinascarty in West Cork for the visit of William Clay Ford Jnr to the ancestral home of Henry Ford.

The visit marks the centenary of Ford in Cork and is also William Clay Ford’s first visit to the area since 2011.

William Clay Ford Jr and Ciarán McMahon

Locals and vintage enthusiasts have been gathering at the crossroads village over the past few hours ahead of a reception planned for 11.45am.

John O'Neill's Model TT from 1920, here for visit of William Clay Ford Jnr to Ford's ancestral home in Ballinascarty #fordcentenary #iestaff pic.twitter.com/GE9Q8CdF6e — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) April 20, 2017

Among them is John O’Neill, who arrived in a 1920 Model TT truck, although he freely admitted that he actually brought it most of the way from his native Ballinadee near Innishannon by trailer. "I cheated today because I was caught for time," he laughed, while sporting a Model T tie.

Locals and visitors prepare to welcome William Clay Ford Jnr to Henry Ford's ancestral home, Ballinascarty, Co Cork #fordcentenary #iestaff pic.twitter.com/H3hREJL8gm — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) April 20, 2017

Another Ford classic present is the former vehicle of Jack Lynch, presented to him by Ford when he was Taoiseach in 1967.

Locals and visitors prepare to welcome William Clay Ford Jnr to Henry Ford's ancestral home, Ballinascarty, Co Cork #fordcentenary #iestaff pic.twitter.com/0byJE3Cda2 — Noel Baker (@noelbaker1) April 20, 2017

The white 1600 Super is now owned by the West Cork Vintage Society, whose chairman, Albert Harte, explained its history.

William Clay Ford Jr

Following the event in Ballinascarty, which already features an eye catching silver Model T on the N71 roadside, the Ford family will then attend a private function at the home of local relative Hazel Ford Buttimer.