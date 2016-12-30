Home»Breaking News»ireland

We're the EU's most enthused members, new poll finds

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 06:46 am

A new poll reveals Ireland to be the most pro-Europe country out of the European Union.

Research carried out by RED C shows 80% of Irish people saying they would vote to remain in the EU in the event of a referendum, an increase of 2% since last year.

It means we, and Spain, are the EU's most enthusiastic members.

Greece, France and Italy are far more uncertain, revealing they would choose a vote out of Europe if given the opportunity.

However, the number of people in Germany, France and Belgium who would vote to leave is lower than this time last year.

The survey also shows that 62% of Irish people believe the union is heading in the right direction.

CEO of RED C Richard Colwell said Ireland is looking at what the exit process means for the UK,

"We see Brexit with our near neighbours causing a lot of problems for us, potentially. Being part of the EU and keeping that stability seems more important to us."

The study also found people in the UK, if voting in a second 'Brexit' referendum would vote by 54% to 46% to stay in the EU. In the actual referendum this year, 52% voted to leave.

KEYWORDS EU, Brexit

