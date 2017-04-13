'We're gone': Last words heard from R116 as it 'pitched up rapidly'

An initial report into the Rescue 116 helicopter crash says it "pitched up rapidly" in its final seconds, and reveals the final words from the cockpit were from co-pilot Mark Duffy who said: "We're gone."
The report also found that Black Rock and its lighthouse were not included in the on-board obstacle database and the terrain of the island was not included in the on-board terrain database.
The information has come from the Air Accident Investigation Unit which is analysing data recovered from the blackbox flight recorder.
The bodies of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy have been recovered. However, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Duffy are still missing almost a month after the helicopter went down.
The report sets out the timeline of events leading up to the crash, and provides information on flight recordings in which the crew's comments in the final moments were captured.
Timeline:
Wreckage/debris was identified on the rock following an aerial search. Examination of this wreckage revealed evidence of contact with terrain; this wreckage came mainly from the tail rotor and intermediate gear box areas.
A review of the communications data showed that Commander for the mission Dara Fitzgerald was seated in the right hand side cockpit seat and was the pilot flying. The other pilot, seated in the left hand side cockpit seat, was also a qualified helicopter commander; he was the Co-pilot (Pilot Monitoring) for the flight.
The report adds: "Crew communications were mission-focused and considered, with minimal extraneous conversation."
Crew's comments recorded before impact
The audio files recorded Commander Dara Fitzgerald commenting to the other crew members on a number of occasions that it had been a substantial period of time since she had previously landed in Blacksod. On one occasion she asked the co-pilot when he had last been into Blacksod and he indicated that he had not been there recently.
A rear crew member identified an island, probably through the use of the on-board camera, about 13 seconds prior to the initial impact with terrain. He said: “Looking at an island just in, directly ahead of us now guys, you want to come right [Commander’s Name]”.
In response to a query “OK, come right just confirm?” from the Commander, the rear crew member said “twenty degrees right yeah”, and a heading change was initiated using heading mode. The rear crew member then interjected, with increasing urgency, “Come right now come right COME RIGHT”.
The helicopter rapidly pitched nose up during the two seconds prior to the initial impact. Following the initial impact, the data indicates that the helicopter climbed while experiencing large changes in pitch, roll and yaw angles.
The last audible words recorded were those of the co-pilot Mark Duffy: "We’re gone."
The recorded data indicates that the flight crew was using an operator-specific route guide. This initial report recommends a review of the Operator’s Route Guides is warranted.
Specifically: "CHC Ireland [which provides search and rescue (SAR) services for the Coast Guard under a €500m government contract] should review/re-evaluate all route guides in use by its SAR helicopters in Ireland, with a view to enhancing the information provided on obstacle heights and positions, terrain clearance, vertical profile, the positions of waypoints in relation to obstacles and EGPWS database terrain and obstacle limitations."
A second recommendation is that: RFD Beaufort Ltd should review the viability of the installation provisions and instructions for locator beacons on Mk 44 lifejackets and if necessary amend or update these provisions and instructions taking into consideration the beacon manufacturer’s recommendations for effective operation.
On-board data
The helicopter was equipped with an Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS), which provides visual and aural alerts when there are obstacles ahead. The report says The "look-ahead modes are intended to prevent the aircraft from running into sharply rising terrain or man-made obstacles. The EGPWS also provides a digital terrain map that allows the pilot to view a representation of terrain and obstacles ahead, provided these are contained in the databases...If the EGPWS detects that the helicopter is, or will come into, conflict with database terrain or obstacle(s), it will provide a combination of annunciator lights, colour display(s) and aural alerts to the pilot".
In relation to Black Rock and its Lighthouse the EGPWS manufacturer informed the Investigation that “The lighthouse obstacle is not in the obstacle database and the terrain of the island is not in our terrain database.”