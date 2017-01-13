Weather warnings withdrawn by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has withdrawn its weather warnings for snow and ice, despite some lingering snow showers.

The Orange and yellow warnings were due to expire this evening at six, but improving weather meant they were withdrawn.

Icy road conditions are persisting in some counties, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and take their time.

Met Eireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack, says conditions will improve this weekend: "Sunday will be back into the Atlantic air which will be around 10 degrees, so it is a very small cold snap."