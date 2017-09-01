'We were genuinely worrying about juggling all the bills': Meath family collect €500k EuroMillions win

"Truly, truly life changing," is how one lucky Meath family described collecting their €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win from National Lottery headquarters in Dublin this afternoon.

The family from Ashbourne said they had to take some time-out before they collected their massive half a million euro EuroMillions Plus top prize which they won in last Friday’s draw.

The excitement of the win hit the family on Friday night as the winning husband checked his ticket as his wife was working tirelessly in the garden outside.

"I was absolutely certain he was having a heart attack. I was out in the garden and all of a sudden I was looking at him roaring at me through the window and I thought he was dying," she said.

"I still didn’t believe him when he told me that we had won a half a million euro. We had to check the results on the phone and the computer and even then, we rang family members just to make sure we had the winning numbers."

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Saturday, August 19 at JR’s First Stop in Ashbourne Town Centre, Co. Meath.

"The timing of this win couldn’t be any better. Our children are back in school and college this week and we were genuinely worrying about how we were going to juggle all of the bills. This win has answered all of our prayers.

"We’re going to pay off our mortgage and other loans on Monday and after that we’ll just relax and enjoy the comfort that a win like this brings," she said.