Waterford lifeboat damaged in apparent collision

The Dunmore East lifeboat in Co Waterford has been damaged in an apparent collision.

A crane is trying to lift the lifeboat out of the water after it was left listing heavily.

Ballycotton lifeboat is providing cover

It appears a trawler lost control in the harbour and crashed into the pontoon where the lifeboat was berthed.

Neville Murphy is the Dunmore East lifeboat press officer and says cover for the stricken boat has been put in place.

"Currently we’re trying to recover our own lifeboat out of the water to assess the damage so we’re not very clear on the exact amount of damage yet," Mr Murphy explained.

"More importantly our cover for the search and rescue side of things is being done by our flanking stations’ lifeboat - Tramore lifeboat, Kilmore Quay and Ballycotton also.

"So our lifesaving service is not interrupted."