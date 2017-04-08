Water charges protest in Dublin say 'the people have won'

Update 7.50pm: Organisers of the ninth anti-water charge protest in Dublin say "the people have won" but the Government is still trying to "steal their human right to water".

Thousands of protesters from around the country converged on the Capital this afternoon, before marching to Dame Street for a rally, which brought traffic to a halt for over an hour.

Sinn Féin's Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald and Brendan Ogle of the Right2Water group addressed the crowd - along with Solidarity People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett who said the people had spoken: “I think Fine Gael are trying to subvert the democratic process.

“They are showing complete contempt for democracy and are desperately trying to steal the victory of the people's movement against water charges.

“Whether they will success depends on really whether Fianna Fáil backslide or stick to the position they have been forced to adopt by the popular movement against water charges.”

Update: 4.21pm: A protest over water charges has caused traffic delays in Dublin City Centre this afternoon.

Within the past hour, the marchers have arrived at Dame Street, which has been closed as a result.

Traffic along the North Quays also suffered delays.

Campaigners are calling for a referendum to guarantee that water services will never be privatised.

They also want the Government to implement the scrapping of water charges.

Earlier: A water charges demonstration has taken to the streets of Dublin this afternoon.

Campaigners are calling for a referendum to guarantee that water services will never be privatised.

They also want the Government to implement the scrapping of water charges.

It comes after the Oireachtas water funding committee delayed its final vote until next week, to get another set of legal advice.

Fine Gael has three concerns over its final report.

Tens of thousands march in victory as they achieve #Right2Water No water charges No water privatisation in Ireland pic.twitter.com/zanixT0X2D — Rory Hearne (@RoryHearne) April 8, 2017

The party believes the recommendations might bring Ireland into conflict with European law.

It wants a senior barrister, who specialises in EU affairs, to rule on whether the report would require the State to establish someone's motive for using excessive water before fining them.

The party also wants advice on whether it would be legal to have a flat-rate penalty for excessive water users.