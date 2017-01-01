Home»Breaking News»ireland

Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 10:51 pm

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said that water charges will not be the issue to bring down the Government.

The minority coalition has pledged for a vote on charges in the Dáil by the end of March.

A special Dáil committee is examining an expert commission report which suggested that households should only pay for excessive usage.

Mr Kenny says there are a number of issues that will have to be decided.

"Those who have paid should not be treated any less fairly than those who haven't, and that's a matter that the committee have got to reflect on now, and bring their proposition to the Dáil," he said.

"So, in answer to your question - do I think that that would bring the Government down - no, I don't.

"And what I do believe is that Irish Water as a single entity is already proving its worth."

KEYWORDS irish water, water charges

