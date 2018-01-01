Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch: Surfer rescued by RNLI off coast of Wexford

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 06:36 pm

A male surfer has been rescued off the Wexford coast after being caught in a dangerous rip current that stranded him a mile offshore, from Curracloe beach.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI launched the lifeboat at 1.15pm today, after a second, female surfer managed to get back to shore and raise the alarm.

The lifeboat was joined on scene by the Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117, who located the young man from the air, and directed the lifeboat crew where to go.

He was warmed up, given a change of clothes and brought safely back to shore. Waiting ambulance personnel on shore provided additional care.

Watch footage of the rescue here:

"It is wonderful to start the year with a successful rescue and thanks to the quick action of the surfer who made it safety ashore, we were on scene with the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 in minutes and were able to bring the young man to safety," said Rosslare Harbour RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Jamie Ryan.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

RescueWexfordRNLIRosslare

More in this Section

Man charged in connection with Limerick murder

Alex White puts name forward to run as Labour MEP in 2019 elections

40,000 people attend Dublin’s new year celebrations

Man, 18, in serious condition following assault in Louth


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

House prices jump by 8.4% on average in 2017

Charities, clubs warned on data law

MP was told Birmingham Six evidence was ‘enhanced’

More soldiers to sue over malaria drug

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »