WATCH: Shocking footage shows sulky crash in Kilkenny

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:45 am

By Ciara Phelan

An alarming video of a sulky crash showing the driver being flung into the air has appeared online.

The sulky can be seen racing down the road at a fast pace before it crashes into a stop sign on the Kilkenny Hebron Road.

The video was uploaded online by Fianna Fáil councillor Andrew McGuinness, who, while Mayor of Kilkenny in 2015 passed a motion to ban sulky racing on public roads.

In the Facebook post, Cllr McGuinness said the horse had died because of the crash.

"Another display of horrific animal cruelty in Kilkenny. Not only has it resulted in a dead horse but it could also have caused a serious accident on the Ring Road and the driver (who appears to be very young) is lucky to be alive!

"We need to see prosecutions, horses taken away from those who cannot or will not care for them properly, these un-regulated and unchecked carts banned off the road altogether, underage banned from using horses at all on public roads," he wrote.

Mr McGuinness said the driver of the horse escaped serious injuries: "The driver had to go to hospital and as far as I'm aware the guards are investigating."

Mr McGuinness said that in response to a Dáil question on the regulation of sulky racing, Transport Minister Shane Ross said he "no plans at present to change the law in this regard".

