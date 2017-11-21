Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch live: Society matters - reconnecting people and the state

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Ireland has changed considerably in the past 30 years. We are in the middle of a global shift of ideas, values and politics. With a generational shift in politics clearly taking place in Ireland, what values will emerge from this country over the coming years?

With the rise of populism around the world Ireland needs to prove itself a world leader in responsible and informed democratic participation. Can we do that?

Can new politics deliver a different relationship between people and the State in Ireland? What kind of Ireland do we want to shape through our Civic participation? What is the role of the Citizen? How do we reconnect people with the State and do we need a new Social Contract for citizens to engage with?

These are issues being addressed by a conefernce being held today by Social Justice Ireland in Croke Park.

Watch President Michael D Higgins key note speech - and other ocntributions - here:

Schedule

10.50am Keynote Address - President Michael D. Higgins

12.00noon: Business, Unions and Society - Danny McCoy (IBEC), Jack O’Connor (SIPTU)

2.15pm: A New Social Contract for a Fairer Future - Manuel Muniz (Spain), Seán Healy & Eamon Murphy (Social Justice Ireland)

3.40pm Towards a Rural, Regional, Sustainable Society with Real Local Participation - Cara Augestenborg (USA, UCD and Friends of the Earth), Aine Macken Walsh (Teagasc), Sara Bourke (Social Justice Ireland)


