Watch Glen Hansard's Christmas Day performance in Apollo House

More than €150,000 has been raised online for Apollo House.

More than 2,500 people have also volunteered their services at the temporary homeless shelter in Dublin's city centre.

Thousands of food parcels, bags of clothes and sleeping bags have been donated to the shelter.

The campaign say they have been overwhelmed by the level of public support, including donations and messages of encouragement from around the world.

Home Sweet Home say mental health professionals, construction and maintenance workers and medical personnel have all been helping out.

Christmas dinner was provided for 70 people there yesterday by some of Dublin's top chefs.

Campaigners have been told by the courts to vacate the premises by January 11.

One resident said he is just grateful to have somewhere to call home this Christmas.

“It is amazing,” he said. “Obviously people have taken it to heart and even amongst us, the residents, we think that we have taken a stand.”

“They gave us a light you know, it has been brilliant. I am so happy here I just don’t want to leave.”

Home Sweet Home Eire has shared a Facebook live video of Glen Hansard and others performing for the crowd inside Apollo House on Christmas Day.







If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.