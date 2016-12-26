Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch Glen Hansard's Christmas Day performance in Apollo House

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 01:02 pm

More than €150,000 has been raised online for Apollo House.

More than 2,500 people have also volunteered their services at the temporary homeless shelter in Dublin's city centre.

Thousands of food parcels, bags of clothes and sleeping bags have been donated to the shelter.

The campaign say they have been overwhelmed by the level of public support, including donations and messages of encouragement from around the world.

Home Sweet Home say mental health professionals, construction and maintenance workers and medical personnel have all been helping out.

Christmas dinner was provided for 70 people there yesterday by some of Dublin's top chefs.

Campaigners have been told by the courts to vacate the premises by January 11.

One resident said he is just grateful to have somewhere to call home this Christmas.

“It is amazing,” he said. “Obviously people have taken it to heart and even amongst us, the residents, we think that we have taken a stand.”

“They gave us a light you know, it has been brilliant. I am so happy here I just don’t want to leave.”

Home Sweet Home Eire has shared a Facebook live video of Glen Hansard and others performing for the crowd inside Apollo House on Christmas Day.



If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Apollo House residents hesitant in moving out

Building the future from Apollo House

Home Sweet Home campaigners urge Noonan to force Nama to aid the homeless

Homeless activists take over disused office building in Sligo town

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating Dublin stabbing

Gardaí investigating suspected Christmas Day arson in Limerick

Seven babies have been born this Christmas morning

Body found during search for missing 22-year-old in Youghal


Today's Stories

Driving licence body looks at loophole

HSE expected to raise €622m from private patient charges

We spend a night on the streets with Helping Cork's Homeless

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 