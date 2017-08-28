Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch Army bomb squad carry out controlled explosion on hand grenade in Dublin

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 03:51 pm

The Army bomb squad has made safe a hand grenade found in Ballsbridge in Dublin.

The Mill 36, which was used throughout the War of Independence and World War Two, was discovered by staff carrying out maintenance work on a bridge.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team arrived on the scene just after 11am.

The area was cordoned off and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The scene was declared safe at 12:45pm.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Police identify man who was killed in crash in Co Down

University of Limerick working towards smoke free campus

Man who knocked down and killed pedestrian urges road users to wear reflective clothing

Carlow teen caught in Hurricane Harvey needs urgent blood transfusion for cancer treatment


Today's Stories

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Simon Coveney: Time for UK to deliver on EU talks

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 