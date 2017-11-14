Home»Breaking News»ireland

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:14 am

A new wallet-sized information card is being given to priests accused of sexual abuse.

The Association of Catholic Priests who issued the card is advising them to ask for two lawyers.

It claims the church isn't giving them enough support.

But Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says that's not the case.

He said: "We pay for civil lawyers for any priest that is accused up to the moment in which he may be formally incriminated.

"It is a horrific experience for me to have to speak to a man who has been accused and watch the reaction whether that accusation be true or false and certainly if it is false, it is a real tragedy."


