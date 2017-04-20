Home»Breaking News»ireland

Vodafone Ireland to refund some customers who were accidentally charged twice

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 06:07 am

Vodafone Ireland says refunds are on the way to some of its customers who were charged twice, for credit and debit card payments.

The company issued a statement last night saying they were aware of a problem caused by a processing error, and apologising for any inconvenience caused. 

Affected customers will be refunded over the next few days and will also receive an SMS message with confirmation of the refund.

Meanwhile, research by Vodafone Ireland has found that two thirds of Irish SME's say the health of their business has improved over the past year.

New research carried out by Vodafone shows that despite the uncertainty of Brexit, small and medium enterprises are optimistic for the future.

Joanna Gilfoy from Vodafone Ireland outlines some of the key findings: “What we found here in Ireland is despite the threat posed by Brexit, 67% of SME's are upbeat in the outlook for the year ahead.

“And 62% of SME's say that the health of their business has actually improved in the last 12 months, which is actually great news.”

