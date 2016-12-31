Home»Breaking News»ireland

Visitor restrictions imposed at Mercy Hospital in Cork

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 02:00 pm

Visitor restrictions have been introduced at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Cork.

The measures have been introduced due to a high incidence of people suffering from influenza at the Emergency Department

"People with flu-like symptoms are advised to telephone or visit their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, rather than presenting at the hospital’s Emergency Department," a statement from the hospital read.

"The hospital has appealed to members of the public to only visit the hospital if it is absolutely necessary and not to visit if they have had flu-like symptoms in the previous four days.

"Visiting is restricted to all areas except for the following:

* Critically ill, but no more than two visitors at any one time.

* Children, but only parents and grandparents may visit children in St Anne's ward with no more than two visitors per bed at any one time."

