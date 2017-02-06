Home»Breaking News»ireland

Viewers shocked as people on hospital waiting lists often consider suicide

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 10:58 pm

Viewers of ‘RTÉ Investigates - Living on the List’ were shocked to hear of people on hospital waiting lists in Ireland contemplating suicide as they were living in constant pain.

"It's like a toothache 24-7 for a year, two years, three years. That’s what it's like. That’s why people are contemplating suicide."

The treatment of children with scoliosis also touched viewers, who heard 7-year-old Darragh Cahill's story. Darragh was operated on 15 months after being placed on a waiting list.

Patricia Connolly, who is waiting for gynocological treatment in Cork University Hospital, told the programme she is "always sore." She has been waiting two years just to have her condition diagnosed. When she receives a diagnosis she could wait another 18 months to receive treatment.

The programme has led to calls for the Government and the HSE to intervene.

Minister for Health Simon Harris responded to the programme, saying he will "work might and main to make sure that by the end of this year we have dramatically reduced the length of time that patients wait in this country."

This follows an earlier statement issued by the Minister:

"The personal stories of the people waiting for treatment are deeply moving and the experiences they describe are absolutely inexcusable.

"I am keenly aware of this burden and it is for this reason that last summer I requested that the HSE put in place an Action Plan to halve the number of patients waiting over 18 months for treatment.

"However, I think it is important to note that, while there are still too many people who have to wait too long for their treatment, as of last December, only 2% of patients were waiting longer than 18 months for treatment. 93% were receiving treatment within 15 months and over half were receiving treatment within 6 months."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health, rte

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryanair: Second cabin bags could be scrapped as passengers abuse carry on allowance

Dublin Fire Brigade considering strike action over council's refusal to add new ambulances to fleet

Man released after earlier arrest in connection with death of Belfast prison officer

Gardaí seek assistance in seach for teen missing in Kilkenny


Today's Stories

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 