Video: 'I'm a winner - justice has prevailed!' - Galway man sues stepmother for share of Lotto jackpot

Galway man David Walsh has successfully sued his stepmother for a one sixth share of a €3.3m lottery win.

'Justice has prevailed' – a happy, and wet, David Walsh after the High Court rules in his favour in Lotto case pic.twitter.com/2XqC3mlMwr — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 2, 2017

Mary Walsh of Perssepark in Ballinasloe claimed he gave up his entitlement to any winnings when they gave him the family home.

Mr. Justice Richard Humphreys accused Mary Walsh of “ducking and diving” in the witness box and described her evidence as “unreliable”.

Mary Walsh

He went further saying he was satisfied she had made a “conscious and deliberate decision” to swear an affidavit she knew was false.

He dismissed her claim that she was the sole purchaser and owner of the winning ticket and was satisfied it was a joint exercise with her late husband.

He rejected her claim that her stepson accepted the family home instead of a €200,000 share.

He asked why Mr Walsh would he do such a thing when the house was worth €65,000 less.

As one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket, he said Mr Walsh was entitled to a one sixth share of just over €564,000.

Mr Justice Humphreys also rejected her counter-claim for her stepson to give the family home back to her.