Video emerges of arrests of three men in Kinahan cartel operation in Netherlands

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 04:34 pm

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Video footage and images have emerged showing the moment three people were arrested by elite police units in Amsterdam as part of an international operation targeting the Kinahan crime cartel.

Dutch police carried out a controlled stop of a vehicle the three men were travelling in.

Armed police officers, many of them masked, handcuffed and blindfolded the men before placing them in separate police vehicles and bringing them away for questioning.

Eight people in all - three Irish, four Dutch and one Belgian - were arrested in the Netherlands.

Screengrab courtesy of http://www.dumpert.nl

The three Irish men include a man aged in his 50s, from Dublin's south inner city, considered a major importer and money man for the cartel.

The other two are from Limerick, one of whom is a serious drug supplier and has been previously hit by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Dutch police seized 175 tonnes of drugs, a computer generating bitcoins and two vacuum-packed bags containing cash.

It was part of an Irish-Dutch operation which resulted in seizures in Ireland and the arrest of five people.

You can view the footage here.


