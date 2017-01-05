Home»Breaking News»ireland

Video: Apollo House group agree to meet with Housing Minister

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 12:17 pm

The occupiers of Apollo House have agreed to attend a meeting with the Housing Minister tomorrow.

The Home Sweet Home group will send a delegation of seven members to meet with Simon Coveney, after receiving an invitation from the Minister.


The group has today published a list of campaign demands, including private rooms for all homeless people, and for all emergency beds to be offered on a six-month basis.

Trade union organiser Brendan Ogle said that the campaign wants meaningful action from the Minister before it agrees to leave Apollo House.

“What can happen is that the Minister and the Government can signal very easily a change in direction where they can respond to the huge groundswell of public opinion that will say and is saying through this campaign – enough is enough, we’re going to do something different,” he said.

