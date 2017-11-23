Home»Breaking News»ireland

Verdict is due today at the inquest into Buncrana Pier tragedy

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 07:37 am

A verdict is due today in the inquests into the deaths of five family members in Buncrana.

Yesterday, the inquest heard the driver of the car was more than three times over the legal limit.

The pathologist involved could not say how it would have impaired his driving.

Concerns were raised over the level of algae on the slipway at the time, one witness describing it as slippy as ice.

This morning, the inquest will continue hearing from Irish Water Safety about their recommendations for preventing an event like this from occurring again.

Later, the jury will come to a verdict in this case and can make recommendations, any recommendation today won't be legally binding


