Varadkar to stand firm against hard border following Brexit when he meets Theresa May in Sweden

Brexit will top the agenda, when the Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a face to face meeting in Sweden today.

Leo Varadkar is expected to tell Theresa May that he won’t accept a hard border under any circumstances.

It will be the first time the pair have met since a document emerged from Europe suggesting the North stay in the EU after Brexit.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada says it’s crucial Ireland stands firm in talks.

"I think it’s high time that the Irish government has to have key people at that negotiation table. They cannot afford to be commentators or spectators on something that is so key to Ireland’s future," Ms Ní Riada said.

The meeting today takes place ahead of the Social Summit 2017 in Gothenburg.