Home»Breaking News»ireland

Varadkar to address first FG conference as Taoiseach, will talk about 'Republic of Opportunity'

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 10:31 am

Leo Varadkar will tell the Fine Gael national conference later that Ireland is a Republic of Opportunity, in his first conference as Taoiseach.

His speech will be broadcast live at 8.30pm from the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan. The speech was moved from tomorroe night to tonight to avoid a clash with the Ireland vs Denmark first-leg World Cup play-off.

Some 1,500 delegates are expected at the conference.

Junior Housing Minister Damien English said the party's senior politicians were all asked to contribute to a document setting out a vision for the country over the next five, 10 and 20 years outlining how all the services will develop.

The conference will also feature a session on getting election-ready, although Damien English said an election is not imminent.

"The Government is working quite well, so I'm not concerned," he said.


More in this Section

Man charged with stealing three firearms and dangerous driving appears in court

Dáil to vote on allowing cannabis for medical use

Tragic teen became father one day after his body was recovered from woods, funeral hears

Cork soldier who is suing state tells court that mental illness seen as weakness


Today's Stories

Social worker needed for each foster child

Re-Berth reconnecting city with River Lee

Man avoids jail after dogs shot and poisoned

Women work ‘for free’ from today until end of year

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »