Varadkar to address first FG conference as Taoiseach, will talk about 'Republic of Opportunity'

Leo Varadkar will tell the Fine Gael national conference later that Ireland is a Republic of Opportunity, in his first conference as Taoiseach.

His speech will be broadcast live at 8.30pm from the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan. The speech was moved from tomorroe night to tonight to avoid a clash with the Ireland vs Denmark first-leg World Cup play-off.

Some 1,500 delegates are expected at the conference.

Junior Housing Minister Damien English said the party's senior politicians were all asked to contribute to a document setting out a vision for the country over the next five, 10 and 20 years outlining how all the services will develop.

The conference will also feature a session on getting election-ready, although Damien English said an election is not imminent.

"The Government is working quite well, so I'm not concerned," he said.