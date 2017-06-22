Home»Breaking News»ireland

Varadkar: Not too late for UK to stay in EU

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 06:14 pm

Leo Varadkar has told his first EU summit as Taoiseach that it is not too late for the UK to stay within the organisation.

It comes amid heightened security after a foiled terrorist attack in one of Brussels' busiest train stations on Wednesday.

On her way in to today's summit, British Prime Minister Theresa May promised to bring proposals to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens living across the EU.

EU leaders however insist that any such issues are dealt with through official channels involving the EU's taskforce and lead negotiator Michel Barnier and UK negotiator David Davis.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the door was still open for the UK to remain in the EU, a sentiment echoed by EU Council president, Donald Tusk.

"The door always remains open to the United Kingdom," said the Taoiseach. "We don’t want them to leave the European Union or the single market, or the customs union."

Mr Tusk said that in politics "everything is possible" and that a reversal of the Brexit decision would realise a personal dream of his.

Leo Varadkar and European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to their meeting at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels today. Picture: Getty

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Brexit

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

May: No EU national will be forced out of UK when Brexit happens

Simon Coveney: We are aiming for 'special status' for Northern Ireland after Brexit

Sinn Féin calls on Government to show 'backbone' in talks with UK

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy pledges €1.2m for cancer facility for children

DUP: We must not have borders erected between the island of Ireland and the UK

Sinn Féin accuses Govt of 'circumventing the law' by appointing Máire Whelan as judge

Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless


Today's Stories

County council issues legal warnings over ghost estates

Surge in number of gardaí going to watchdog

Garda HR chief told of bid to ‘go after’ McCabe, says file given to tribunal

Paschal Donohoe plans first balanced budget since crash

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 