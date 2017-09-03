Home»Breaking News»ireland

Vandalism issues continue in south Dublin playground despite CCTV

Sunday, September 03, 2017

A south Dublin community is being given a bad name after numerous vandalism incidents.

Balgaddy playground has been victim once again this week as a fire was lit under a climbing frame.

€20,000 was recently invested to upgrade a CCTV system in the area.

Mark Ward, a local Sinn Féin councillor in the locality, said: "Balgaddy is a young, thriving community, the vast majority of people who are there just want to get on with their lives."

"They have a really good community spirit and the likes of this only gives the whole area a bad name," he added.

