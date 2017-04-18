Home»Breaking News»ireland

Valuable art on sale for €50 at 'incognito' charity auction

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 08:34 am

Art, potentially worth thousands, is going on sale for just €50 thanks to a special 'incognito' auction.

The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation has convinced artists to donate 1,500 miniature pieces which will go on sale in The Solomon Gallery in Dublin at the end of the week.

The only catch is that the artist's identity is top secret and will not be revealed until after their work has been bought.

Jack and Jill CEO, Hugo Jellett, expects the sale to be liberating.

"When you take away the name of the artist, and the pressure that many people feel when they go to buy art, that they need to be following the reputation of an artist, when you take that away, you're left with this really glorious sense of relief about simply choosing something you like," he said.


