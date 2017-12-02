Utility price hikes will inflict more misery on people who are struggling, says SVP

St Vincent de Paul says the utility price hikes are going to heap further misery on people who are struggling.

Sky, Vodafone, Energia, Flogas, Pinergy and PrePayPower increased their rates yesterday.

The charity which expects to deal with 50,000 calls this winter, says many people are still finding it difficult to provide the basics for their families.

National President Kieran Stafford advised anyone who has been badly affected by the price hikes.

He said: "The obvious thing would be to shop around in terms of providers because not every utility company has hiked their prices.

"If people are in difficulty we can certainly help, we can certainly sit down and try and advise over the short term, you can contact us on SVP.ie."