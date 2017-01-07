Use of term 'fatal foetal abnormalities' to continue, Mary Laffoy rules

The chairperson of the Citizens' Assembly has said the term "fatal foetal abnormalities" will continue to be used during its discussions of the Eighth Amendment.

Ms Justice Mary Laffoy made the ruling following objections from anti-abortion campaigners, who believe the term is subjective and suggests death is an inevitable outcome of such conditions. They say the term "life-limiting condition" should be used instead.

The Assembly is today continuing its examination of the Eighth Amendment.

Opening today's session, Justice Laffoy said "fatal foetal abnormalities" is a widely used expression in international law, and excluding it would be inappropriate.

She said: "The term, or a variation of it, has been, and is, used in international law to describe exactly the topic we are going to hear about today.

"To exclude its usage at the Assembly would therefore, in my view, be inappropriate. It will therefore continue to be used by the Assembly throughout the remaining weekends, as appropriate."