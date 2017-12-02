Home»Breaking News»ireland

US judge refuses to quash convictions of Molly Martens and her father

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 01:06 pm

A US judge has refused to quash the convictions of the wife and father-in-law of Jason Corbett.

Molly Martens and her father Thomas were found guilty of the Limerick man's murder in a North Carolina court in August.

They had appealed to the Davidson County Superior Court to have their convictions quashed.

Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent Ralph Riegal says the pair had been claiming juror misconduct during the trial.

He said: "Judge Lee had taken three months to discuss and examine the submissions made and last night he came out and rejected the defence applications.


