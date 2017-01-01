Home»Breaking News»ireland

Update: Mother of singer Shane MacGowan dies in Tipperary car accident

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 07:26 pm

Update 9.23pm: The mother of singer Shane MacGowan died in a road accident in co Tipperary today.

Therese MacGowan, 87, became the first road death victim of 2017 when her car struck a wall at Ballintoher, near Nenagh.

Shane MacGowan

Earlier:

A woman aged in her 80s has died in a road accident in Co Tipperary today.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured when her car collided with a wall at Ballintogher, Nenagh.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The local coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Minister Varadkar promises review of retirement rules

Water charges issue will not bring down Government, says Taoiseach

No report of Irish casualties in Istanbul attack

Mum delivers newborn son on kitchen floor - three weeks early


Today's Stories

New Year delight as Limerick mum delivers son on kitchen floor

Severe restrictions on hospital visitors to control infections

UCC study shows oral cancer rates on the rise in women

110,000 children get free childcare worth €4k

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 