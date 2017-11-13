Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kildare Gardaí ask for help to find missing woman

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 06:17 pm

A woman has gone missing in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí in Naas are asking for help to find Geraldine Hopkins, aged 47, who has gone missing from Old Kilcullen.

Geraldine was last seen leaving a house in the Old Kilcullen area at around 5.20am this morning.

She is described as five foot five inches tall, with a slim build and wearing glasses.

When last seen she was wearing a beige fleece top.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Geraldine or may have any information to contact the Gardaí in Naas on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


