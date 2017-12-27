Update - 10.59am: Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Valentia Coastguard have stood down their search for a missing hillwalker.

It is understood the man has been found and taken to hospital.

Earlier:

By Anne Lucey

Rescuers have divided into five teams in the search for a man in the Macgillycuddy Reeks near Killarney, Co. Kerry, this morning.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team resumed its search at first light after the man who had been walking in the Reeks since Christmas Day got into difficulty and rang the emergency services at around 8pm last night.

Communication had been “poor and limited” and the team now believe he may be in the Hag’s Glen Area of Carrauntoohil rather than further south in the Black Valley.

They have divided in a widened sweep of the Reeks and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter is assisting now with visibility having improved. Earlier it had had to return to Kerry Airport.

Alan Wallace, spokesman for KMRT, said they have few personal details of the man whose English appeared to be very limited. He told them he had set out on Christmas Day and it appears his tent had been damaged.

There is heavy snow and ice on high ground.

Valentia Coastguard are co-ordinating the search this morning.

Mr Wallace said: "The communication with the guy was very limited yesterday, both in terms of the quality of the coverage and also his english didn't appear to be particularly good.

"We're not a hundred percent, we've got some vague descriptions of where he might be, so we're searching those areas.

"I would just add that the helicopter has spotted someone coming down the mountainside, and we'll keep an eye on him."

File photo.

Three Irish people had to be rescued yesterday. One man in his 40s had reached the summit of Carrauntoohil and got into difficulty.

The man who is understood to be from Kerry was assisted down the mountain but had become severely chilled and had to be taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where it is understood he was kept overnight.

Later two men, in their 30s, again believed to be from the Kerry and west Limerick area became stuck on steep ground between the summit of Carrauntoohil and the Devil’s Ladder. They did not need medical attention and were walked down by rescuers.