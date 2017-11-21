Home»Breaking News»ireland

Update: Gardaí investigating fatal Offaly stabbing release juvenile without charge

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 06:56 am

Update 2.07pm: A 17-year-old boy being questioned in connection with a fatal stabbing in Offaly has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Gardaí are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy in connection with the death of a man in Co. Offaly.

The 54-year-old Italian victim was stabbed a number of times at a house in Ballyfore near Edenderry on Sunday night.

A boy was arrested a short time later and is expected to be either released or charged this morning.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Noel Burke told Midlands 103 that the town is trying to come to terms with what happened.

He said: "He would be known generally speaking around the area and needless to say people are shocked.

"People are shocked that such a thing could happen in the area, Ballyfore where the incident happened is only two and a half miles out of the town."

Garda forensics at the house where the incident happened yesterday.


More in this Section

Senator says legal defences possible for those accused following vigilante style sting operations

Data shows major jump in numbers of patients on hospital trolleys

Judge calls for 'better way' as boy with cerebral palsy awarded €15m

Gardaí seize €100k and nine cars in 11 raids in Co. Kerry


Today's Stories

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive in Europe for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »