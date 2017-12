Update: Friends who died on Christmas Day after jeep swept away in Mayo river were 'inseparable'

Update 4.17pm: Two agricultural workers who died after their vehicle was swept away in a flooded river on Christmas Day were inseparable, a relative said.

Childhood friends Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, were in the 4x4 when it entered the Carrowniskey River in Co Mayo in the far west of Ireland in the early hours of the morning.

Their families said they were heartbroken while friends described feeling numbed.

Mr Davitt's relation Peter Sweeney said: "The boys were inseparable."

They were returning after a night socialising with friends and were crossing a stretch of water near Louisburgh that had become swollen in bad weather. There were gale force winds and water levels were high.

Declan Davitt, 26

Initial reports suggested the vehicle became submerged as it crossed the river and was then carried downstream. How the tragedy happened is the subject of a Garda investigation and post-mortem examinations took place on Tuesday.

Another man, aged 19, managed to escape and raised the alarm at around 3am.

The dead men's bodies were found on Monday afternoon after a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

They had been friends for years and worked for a period in New Zealand. They were both single but had large family circles who are well-known in the area, a relative said.

Mr Sweeney said they were both involved in agricultural work.

The two men's funerals will be held later this week.

Public notices said they would be deeply mourned by their "heartbroken" families.

Martin Needham, 27

Mr Davitt was the son of Walter and Mary. He had a brother Christopher and sisters Mary and Patricia.

His funeral will be held on Friday at the Church of the Holy Family, Killeen.

Mr Needham is survived by his parents Pat-Joe and Breege. He leaves sisters Olivia, Patricia, Catriona and Elaine.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at the same church.

The Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme, a rural youth organisation, said it was an "unbelievably numbing day today (Monday) as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night.

"Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing."

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the victims were from well-known and respected families in the area.

Update 9.43am: Families of two men, 26 and 27, who died after jeep swept away in Mayo river left 'heartbroken'

Families of two men who died after their vehicle was swept away in a river on Christmas Day have said they are heartbroken.

Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27, were in the 4x4 when it entered the Carrowniskey River in Co Mayo in the far west of Ireland in the early hours of the morning.

Another man aged 19 managed to escape and reach land.

Martin Needham, 27, left and Declan Davitt, 26, right.

They were returning after a night socialising with friends and were crossing the stretch of water that had become swollen in bad weather. There were gale force winds and water levels were high.

Initial reports suggested the vehicle became submerged as it crossed the river and was then carried downstream.

Their bodies were found on Monday afternoon after a major search operation involving Garda divers and the Coastguard.

The vehicle entered the water near Louisburgh at about 2.30am on Monday.

The vehicle was fully submerged as it was swept away. The man who managed to escape raised the alarm at about 3am.

The two men's funerals will be held later this week.

Public notices said they would be deeply mourned by their "heartbroken" families.

Gardai were continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and post-mortems were due to be carried out.

The Louisburgh Macra Na Feirme, a rural youth organisation, said it was an: "Unbelievably numbing day today (Monday) as we learned that these two fine men tragically were lost in an accident last night.





"Two valued members since the beginning since re-establishing."

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the victims were from well-known and respected families in the area.

PA

Earlier: Area in 'shock' at death of two men, 26 and 27, following Christmas Day accident in Mayo

Two men have died following a crash on Christmas Day morning in Mayo.

Rescue Services at Carrowniskey, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo during the search for two men who went missing after their vehicle entered the water. Photo: Keith Heneghan

The bodies of the men were found later in the afternoon in the Carrowniskey River.

The two men were named locally as Declan Davitt, 26, and Martin Needham, 27.

It appears that at around 2.30am on Christmas morning, an SUV Jeep entered the water - there were three men inside.

One man, aged 19, managed to escape and raise the alarm.

Searches began yesterday morning for the two men and continued throughout the day.

Just before 5pm, two bodies were recovered from the water and were taken to University Hospital Castlebar.

The post mortem on the bodies will take place later today.

It is understood the men were returning to their homes in the area after a night socialising with friends.

The incident happened as the jeep was crossing a stretch of water that had become swollen amid bad weather conditions.

Mayo county councillor Christy Hyland said the victims were from well-known and respected families in the area.

"Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, their families and friends," he said.

"The whole community is in shock.

"This is a terrible tragedy to happen at any time, but especially on Christmas morning."