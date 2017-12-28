Unwanted Christmas present? We know who'll love it

It's happened to all of us at some time.

That awkward moment when you unwrap your presents on Christmas morning and get one that you either already have or is too small.

Thankfully, Barnardos can help out as they have launched their festive appeal for unwanted gifts.

Barnardos love to get: Good quality men’s, women’s and children’s clothing;

Shoes and accessories;

Books;

Toys;

Household items and pictures;

Antiques and collectibles

You can give that pressie a new home in one of their seven shops around the country, they're in Carlow, Cork, Wexford and Dublin (Rathmines, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire).

They can sell it on and use the funds for their work in helping more than 14,100 children and families nationwide.

If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year and help Barnardos to campaign for the rights of children in Ireland, you will find your nearest shop below.

The 7 Barnardos shops in Carlow, Cork, Wexford and Dublin: 48 Dublin Street, Carlow -Tel: (059) 913 2918;

99 North Main Street, Cork - Tel: (021) 425 1727 ;

8 Upper George’s Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin - Tel: (01) 280 1246;

7 Main Street, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 - Tel: (01) 457 0933;

206 Lower Rathmines Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6w - Tel: (01) 497 4717;

Unit 7B, Kilbarrack Shopping Centre, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 - Tel: 086 6067968;

11a Selskar Street, Wexford - Tel: (053) 912 2679

Bernadette Harrington of Barnardos, said: "We’ve all received a Christmas gift at one time or another that we could do without. But don’t forget – whatever that gift is, it might be just what someone else is looking for.

"In Barnardos shops we sell everything from clothes, shoes and accessories, to household goods, children’s toys, art and books – all supporting our work with children and families around the country.

"Why not get your New Year off to a good start by donating your unwanted Christmas gifts?"