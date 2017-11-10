Home»Breaking News»ireland

Universities to have salary cap moved up to €250,000 to attract top talent

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 08:56 am

Universities will be able to offer salaries of up to €250,000 in a bid to attract staff.

Institutions say they are having trouble recruiting talent at the current rates.

Salaries in Irish universities have been linked to civil and public service grades for years, and usually, public sector employees cannot earn more than the Taosieach's €190,000 salary.

However, The Irish Times reports that the Government is now to agree to increase the university salary cap to capitalise on job uncertainty caused by Brexit.

The universities say the higher salaries are required to attract top talent (especially in science and engineering), with salaries up to €250,000 mooted.


